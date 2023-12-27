Police are searching for two thieves seen on video taking a wallet from a woman waiting in line for the Irvine Spectrum carousel last month.

The Irvine Police Department on Tuesday posted a video on its Instagram page of the November incident.

In the video, a woman can be seen holding a baby while in line for the carousel as the two suspects approach and stand beside her.

Two people are suspected of taking a woman’s wallet while in line for a carousel in Irvine. (Irvine Police Department)

The pair is suspected of stealing the woman’s wallet from her purse and walking away just as the woman turns to look at them.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information was asked to email mricci@cityofirvine.org.

The Police Department offered the following tips when in public.

Keep your distance from strangers

When you are in public, make sure your purse is zipped closed or latched shut

When grocery shopping, never store your purse in your shopping cart

“A thief can steal your wallet or valuables from your purse in seconds,” the Police Department warned.