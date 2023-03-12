A series of commercial burglaries took place in Rancho Santa Margarita early Saturday morning.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, two suspects were captured on video “entering an establishment by force” and accessing and stealing safes using power tools.

“The two suspects used power tools to access locked safes and stole safes that were not properly anchored to the ground,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-855-847-6227.