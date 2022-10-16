The sound of explosions rang out in Palmdale early Sunday morning after thieves tried to blow their way into an ATM.

It happened around 4:05 a.m. at a Bank of America ATM located near the intersection of 50th Street West and West Avenue N.

Bomb technicians from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau arrived on scene and found the ATM damaged with a side panel on the ground and evidence of an explosion.

An explosive device was detonated at an ATM in Palmdale Sunday morning, Oct. 16, 2022 (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau)

But despite the heavy damage to the machine, would-be thieves were unable to get to any of cash inside, the Sheriff’s Department said.

A resident in the area told KTLA that the explosion could be heard from more than a mile away and there were several windows of nearby shops that had their windows blown out.

An investigation is ongoing, but there was no immediate threat to any residents in the neighborhood, the Sheriff’s Department added.