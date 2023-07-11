The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department provided this undated surveillance image of suspected thieves who struck a Palmdale Guitar Center.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who allegedly shoplifted musical instruments from a Guitar Center in Palmdale.

The two suspects each grabbed a guitar and left the store, located at 1011 W. Avenue P, without paying the more than $1,300 the instruments are worth in total, the LASD said in a news release. The date and time of the alleged theft were not provided.

Because the value of the guitars is more than $950, it can be charged as grand theft, a felony, instead of misdemeanor shoplifting.

One suspect is a man about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. The other is a woman who is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. They fled in a silver Toyota 4Runner, authorities said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Alcaraz at 661-272-2475.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.