‘Things are starting to happen’: Young protesters in downtown L.A. hope for real changes in policing

Young people at a protest in front of the Los Angeles City Hall in downtown L.A. Saturday expressed hope that recent demonstrations sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis lead to real changes in law enforcement.

Angel, who’s 19, said it’s the first time he’s participated protests.

“It’s been life-changing,” Angel said.

Another protester, Andrea, who is not black, said her mother was worried about her safety as she planned to attend Saturday’s gathering at City Hall.

“This is how they feel every single day when they go out, they don’t know if their kids are going to come back because police got to them,” Andrea said.

“Things are starting to happen,” she said.

