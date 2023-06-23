The first official weekend of summer 2023 is quickly approaching and many events will be taking place across Southern California to help residents properly kick off their summer season.

Here is a roundup of a few of the events happening this weekend.

Venice Summer Fest

The Venice Summer Fest kicks off on Saturday and is free to the public. During the event, guests can enjoy live performances from local bands, stop by booths from local business owners and play games. The festival will also include dog adoption events and have classic cars on display.

More information about the event can be found on the event’s website.

Outdoor Movie Night in Marina del Ray

The seaside community will host outdoor movie nights every Saturday during the summer. The movie showings will start at 8 p.m. but officials encourage guests to arrive at least an hour before to secure a spot.

Admission to the event is entirely free.

Orange County Pride

Orange County will host a Pride parade and festival on Saturday in downtown Santa Ana from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The festival and parade are completely free to the public and will include live performances, live Zumba classes and dance zones.

More information about the event, including details about street closures, can be found online.

Disney Pride in Concert

Songs from “The Little Mermaid,” “The Lion King,” and “Coco,” along with other Disney classics will be performed by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles at Disney Hall on Saturday and Sunday.

Guests are encouraged to come to the performance dressed in Disney attire.

Tickets for the performances are available online.