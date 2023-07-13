The second bus carrying migrants from the Texas-Mexico border to Los Angeles arrived on July 1, 2023. (KTLA)

Another bus carrying migrants arrived in Los Angeles from Texas, Mayor Karen Bass said Thursday.

The bus arrived at Union Station in downtown L.A. around 12:40 p.m., the mayor said in a statement.

“The City has continued to work with City Departments, the County, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year. As we have before, when we became aware of the bus yesterday, we activated our plan,” said Zach Seidl, a spokesperson for Bass.

No further details about the bus was released by the mayor’s office Thursday, but the Los Angeles Times reported there were 35 migrants on board. The bus was sent to California by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the Times reported.

It’s the third time a bus carrying migrants has arrived in Los Angeles from Texas.

On June 14, 42 migrants were bused to Los Angeles from the city of McAllen.

Then on July 1, a bus arrived at the transportation hub from the city of Brownsville.

In that instance, the 41 migrants were from Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Cuba, Venezuela, Belize and Nicaragua.