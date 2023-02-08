A head-on collision caused by a wrong-way driver in Westminster has claimed a third victim.

The crash occurred Monday in the 14500 block of Beach Boulevard just before 1 p.m.

The wrong-way driver, a man in his 80s, was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed in the southbound lane of Beach Boulevard when the crash occurred, police said.

The man was declared dead at the scene. His passenger, a woman in her 70s, died at the hospital.

A third victim’s vehicle was struck head-on. Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to pull the 75-year-old woman out of the car before she could be rushed to the hospital.

KTLA spoke to the woman’s daughter, Laura Herzog, on Tuesday.

“She’s in critical condition,” Herzog said of her mother, Vicki. “She’s got multiple breaks and multiple injuries from the vehicle accident.”

On Wednesday, Herzog said that her mother had passed away as a result of her injuries.

Police are still investigating why the 80-year-old minivan driver veered into oncoming traffic.