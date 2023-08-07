A third and final suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old in a quiet Irvine neighborhood last week.

Hailey Angelique Rangel, 20, of Lake Elsinore, was arrested by Irvine Police Department detectives on Sunday near Green River Road and the 91 Freeway, according to a news release.

Rangel is believed to have been the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a car-to-car shooting last Thursday. Costa Mesa native Nicholas Alistair Neaimi-Pour was shot near Athel Avenue and Sego Street around 12:37 p.m. and later died from his injuries.

According to police, the victim entered the passenger side of a black Mercedes sedan along the curb of Athel Avenue. A short time later, a white Honda Civic driven by Rangel pulled up next to the Mercedes.

The male passenger in the Honda then exited the vehicle and opened fire on the victim, striking him multiple times, authorities said.

Neaimi-Pour exited the Mercedes and collapsed in the street following the shooting. Callers to 911 reported hearing him screaming for help, and several witnesses and nearby residents were attending to him by the time police arrived at the scene.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation by detectives revealed that the shooter lived at a residence near the crime scene.

Two of the suspects were arrested at the nearby home over the weekend in a large scale arrest involving a SWAT team, a law enforcement perimeter and loudspeaker announcements.

From left: Jayden Browndorf, 21, and Noah Farmer, 22, in booking photos from the Irvine Police Department.

Jayden Browndorf, 21, of Irvine and Noah Farmer, 22, of Tustin, were charged with homicide and transported to the Orange County Jail.

Both vehicles involved in the shooting have since been recovered by police.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Mudassar Mahmood at 949-724-7244.