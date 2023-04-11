Officers with the Chino Police Department are searching for the third suspect in a murder of a Chino man on April 2 after two other suspects were apprehended.

Chino Police Officers responded to a call of a possible dead body in the 5400 block of Philadelphia Avenue in Chino on April 2 around 2:10 a.m., and upon arriving at the scene, found 51-year-old Philip Hernandez of Chino dead from gunshot wounds.

Further investigation by detectives led to the identification of three suspects involved in Hernandez’s death, and according to a release by the Chino Police Department, “…it is believed that all four subjects knew or were acquainted with one another.”

45-year-old Manuel Malgra of Chino has been identified by detectives as the third suspect and last remaining fugitive in the homicide investigation. He has not been located, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Manuel Malgra in a photo from the Chino Police Department.

Malgra is a Hispanic male who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 280 pounds. He has balding brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his left hand and back. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Chino Police Department at 909-628-1234.

The first arrest in the case was made on April 3 when authorities detained 21-year-old Taylor Sanchez of Chino in the 13300 block of Central Avenue in Chino. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

62-year-old Carlos Lugo Meza Sr. and 21-year-old Taylor Sanchez, both of Chino, have already been apprehended by authorities investigating the death of Philip Hernandez on April 2. (Chino PD)

Authorities arrested a second suspect, 62-year-old Chino resident Carlos Lugo Meza Sr., on April 6. He was also booked at West Valley Detention Center for murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The investigation into Hernandez’s death is still ongoing, and detectives are following up on several leads. Those with information on the case are asked to contact Detective Frank Wilson at 909-334-3126.