A man was found stabbed to death on a train in Long Beach on April 12, 2023. (KTLA)v

A third person wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing on a Metro train in Long Beach was arrested as he attempted to board a flight at LAX, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Gael Cruz-Gonzalez, 21, of Compton, was arrested Sunday by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents at LAX as he awaited a flight to Mexico.

Cruz-Gonzalez was identified as a suspect in the April 12 killing of 25-year-old Luis Fernando Polita, who was stabbed to death on a Metro Blue Line train in Long Beach.

Polita was stabbed multiple times in the upper body and was pronounced dead after paramedics removed him from the train and transported him to the hospital.

Investigators determined that Polita boarded the train outside of Long Beach and was attacked by three men who got on the train after it reached the city. They immediately attacked him, one of the assailants using a knife, before fleeing the scene on foot after the train came to a stop.

Days after Polita’s killing, two teens were arrested for their alleged roles in the crime.

Akili Collins, 18, and Melake Daniel, 19, were arrested and charged in Polita’s death. The exact motive for the deadly stabbing remains under investigation, but detectives believe the attack stemmed from a confrontation on the train.

Cruz-Gonzalez was booked in the Long Beach City Jail and is being held on a $2,030,000 bail. Collins’ bail was set at $2 million and Daniel’s was set at $1 million.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Long Beach homicide detectives at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.