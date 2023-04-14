Manual Malgra, 45, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of Philip Hernandez on April 14, 2023. (Chino Police Department)

The third suspect allegedly involved in the murder of a Chino man was arrested on Friday.

The suspect in custody was identified as Manuel Malgra, a 45-year-old Chino resident, by the Chino Police Department.

Malgra is believed to be involved in the murder of Philip Hernandez, 51, after police found his body on the 5400 block of Philadelphia Avenue with gunshot wounds on April 2.

Detectives later identified three suspects allegedly involved in Hernandez’s death. Police said, “It is believed that all four subjects knew or were acquainted with one another.”

Carlos Lugo Meza Sr., 62, and Taylor Sanchez, 21, both from Chino, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the shooting death of Philip Hernandez on April 2, 2023. (Chino Police Department)

The first suspect, Taylor Sanchez, 21, was arrested on April 3. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The second suspect, Carlos Lugo Meza Sr., 62, was arrested on April 6 and booked on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The third suspect, Malgra, was arrested and booked at the West Valley Detention on murder charges.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Frank Wilson at 909-334-3126.