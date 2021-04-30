‘This is our life now:’ Warnings issued as hot, dry weather brings dangerous fire conditions to Southern California

April hasn’t even ended yet but warnings are being issued for dangerous fire conditions resulting from Southern California’s dry and hot weather.

“It sounds cliche to say that fire season is year-round but it truly is now,” Ventura County Fire Department Capt. Robert Welsbie said.

Gusty north-northeast winds along with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s for many areas and minimum humidities between 8 and 15% will bring an increased potential for brush fires, according to the National Weather Service.

The elevated fire conditions will remain in place through Saturday, a warning issued by the Weather Service stated.

Residents were reminded to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated and leave a defensible space around homes.

Firefighters have been busy this week with brush fires in Castaic and Thousand Oaks.

The North Fire sparked in Castaic Wednesday and scorched 640 acres before fire crews stopped its forward progress.

The smaller Country Fire started Thursday afternoon and burned through 28 acres in Thousand Oaks.

Both fires threatened nearby homes and prompted temporary evacuations.

“This is our life now. It’s sad,” said Jane Gibson, who had to evacuate her home due to the Country Fire.

The dangerous fire weather also comes as much of California is once again experiencing drought conditions.

The snowpack in the Sierra Nevada mountains is less than half of normal while most of the state is well below their normal precipitation amounts.