‘This is something we’re going to fight as a community:’ L.A. youth hold peaceful protest in Crenshaw

Youth in the Crenshaw neighborhood of Los Angeles held a peaceful demonstration Saturday to protest racial injustice.

“I think it’s very discouraging sometimes watching the news and constantly seeing headlines about what’s happening because it’s scary,” said Taylor Mosby, a YMCA youth leader. “It’s not something you’re ready to fully accept at 10 or 11 years old. So we want them to understand that this is not permanent.”

Speakers, dancers and musicians were set to perform outside the YMCA in Crenshaw.

“We have little kids that are learning things about themselves and that’s important for them to show people ‘this is how I feel,'” Mosby said. “This is something we’re going to fight as a community.”

