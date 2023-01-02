Traffic makes its way along Interstate 80 on July 1, 2015 in Berkeley, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The holiday travel season is coming to an end.

From Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, AAA estimated that 112.7 million people traveled 50 miles or more during the holiday travel rush.

For California, the federation estimated that about 8.1 million residents traveled by car to their destinations.

For people who opted to hit the road during the travel rush, AAA suggests that drivers leave sooner rather than later and plan for holiday traffic while commuting back home.

The federation suggests that the best time to drive home would be before 3 p.m. or after 8 p.m.

Between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. would be the worst times to drive.

The 2022 holiday travel rush was plagued by numerous flight cancellations, the majority from Southwest Airlines, a massive winter storm, and overall frustration among travelers trying to figure out how they would get home.

Travelers who were impacted by a canceled Southwest flight can request a full refund or receive a flight credit that won’t expire; an airline official told KTLA’s sister station KDVR.

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) estimated that more than 200,000 passengers would fly in and out of the airport on Monday.

Airport officials advise travelers to arrive early and to monitor the status of their flights.