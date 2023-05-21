Traveling can be a headache, but some airports seem to be frustrating travelers more than others. In particular, the airport next to the ‘happiest place on Earth.’

A recent Forbes ranking found that John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California was the “angriest.” Forbes experts analyzed Twitter posts from travelers flying through major airports around the U.S. Based on Twitter activity, John Wayne Airport angers its travelers more than any other U.S. airport.

The analysis found that nearly two-thirds of the tweets aimed at John Wayne Airport could be characterized as “angry.” Complaints ranged from the airport being too noisy, issues with TSA staff, and flight delays.

Coming in second and third place are Jacksonville International Airport in Jacksonville, Florida and Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska. San Diego International Airport ranked seventh angriest, and Norman Y. Mineta San José International Airport ranked tenth angriest.

The best airports, according to travelers? Indianapolis, Seattle-Tacoma and Kansas City.

Important to note though, results of John Wayne Airport’s own passenger survey show a high overall airport approval rating. Nearly three-fourths of passengers who were surveyed in 2022 awarded the airport an overall score of 5 out of 5.