Protesters arrested for curfew violations amid protests won’t be charged: L.A. County DA

A woman is arrested after curfew went into effect during mostly peaceful demonstrations over George Floyd’s death in downtown Los Angeles on June 2, 2020. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Monday she will not be filing charges against any protester arrested for a curfew violation or failure to disperse.

Thousands of people have been arrested over the past week as curfews took effect throughout the county.

L.A. Police Department Chief Michel Moore said last week that the vast majority of those taken into custody amid the protests in the city were arrested for either a failure to disperse or for violating curfew orders.

The city of L.A. saw five days of curfews last week, leading to mass arrests that sparked backlash among residents while criticism mounted over how the LAPD has responded to the largely peaceful protests.

“I believe whole-heartedly in free speech and support the right of protesters to demonstrate peacefully against historic racial injustice in our criminal justice system and throughout our nation,” Lacey said in a written statement. “I want to encourage the exchange of ideas and work to establish dialogue between law enforcement and protesters so that we may implement enduring systemic change.”

The DA’s Office is responsible for most of the county’s cities and unincorporated areas.

For those arrested in the city of L.A, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced that his office is taking a “non-punitive approach, outside of the Court system, to handle all violations arising from the recent protests that do not involve violence, looting or vandalism.”

“Resolving these violations through alternative methods is a productive and appropriate way to address these offenses, and will have lasting positive effects on our community,” Moore said in a written statement Monday. “I fully support this approach to criminal justice reform, and will work closely with the City Attorney’s Office to ensure it is successful.”