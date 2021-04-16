Those who got a shot at an L.A. County-run site can carry a digital vaccination record

You may be jubilant after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine — but don’t post your vaccination card on social media sites. (File/Getty)

Some Los Angeles County residents who have received their COVID-19 vaccine are now able to easily access their vaccination information digitally.

Those who received their vaccine at any of the county’s sites could connect their information with Healthvana, where they can easily access their digital vaccination record.

iPhone users can also add this digital record to their Apple Wallet for easy access.

And, they can receive text or email updates when it’s time for their second dose, if they received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Healthvana’s website also indicates that their patient support team could assist with updates to their records including spelling errors or date of birth.

After being vaccinated, patients usually receive a white card. Dr. Paul Simon, chief science officer with the L.A. County Department of Public Health, says it is a good idea to take a photo of this card as another form of record in the case that it is misplaced.

If a person was not able to provide a phone number or email at the time of their vaccination, they will not be able to access their information online.

If someone were to have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a county location, and their second in a different location, they could possibly encounter the issue that their health record only shows one dose.

In a situation like this, Simon suggests that a person take their white vaccination card to the second location to ensure that it is filled out and provide this information to their health care provider.

Residents can contact their health provider or the location where they received their vaccine for information on how to get their record digitally.

California residents can also visit the state’s vaccination registry to request a copy of their vaccination record.

As of Thursday, all California residents 16 and older became eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents seeking to be vaccinated must make an appointment and bring along with them a photo ID, proof that they either live or work in L.A. County and proof that they are over the age of 16.

A government issued ID is not necessary nor does the person need to be a U.S. citizen to receive the vaccine.

Click here for more information on how to get a vaccine appointment in Southern California.