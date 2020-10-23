Thousand Oaks man, 41, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after 3 attacks on other homeless individuals

Detectives arrested a 41-year-old Thousand Oaks man on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with three separate attacks on other homeless individuals, authorities said Friday.

Ali Tehrani, who authorities believe is homeless, allegedly attacked the victims by throwing rocks at their heads while they were sleeping near 80 E. Hillcrest Drive in Thousand Oaks, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. One of the victims had to seek medical attention for their wounds.

Officials said the attacks date back to mid-June.

During one of the incidents, a bystander tried to chase the assailant down on his bicycle but ended up getting struck by the attacker’s vehicle, sheriff’s officials said. Investigators believe the man inside the vehicle was Tehrani.

He matched the physical description of the attacker, and the vehicle description also matched, officials said.

Detectives spotted Tehrani while doing surveillance in the area of the assault, according to officials, and other evidence also led to him being identified as a suspect.

Detective Dylan Foley said the Sheriff’s Office is releasing few details to protect the investigation, and authorities won’t release the suspect’s booking photo because of that. He said there’s currently no known motive for the attacks.

Tehrani is suspected of felony hit-and-run and three counts of attempted murder, according to sheriff’s officials.

Detectives found him and arrested him the 1300 block of East Janss Road in Thousand Oaks on Thursday. He was booked into Ventura County’s Pre-Trial Detention Facility and held on $500,000 bail.

His next court appearance is scheduled Oct. 26.