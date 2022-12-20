Raul Garcia Gomez is seen in a photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 20, 2022.

A Thousand Oaks man was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted three girls, and authorities believe he may have victimized others.

The investigation into 24-year-old Raul Garcia Gomez dates back to October, when a girl told authorities that she had been sexually assaulted multiple times by a “known suspect,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Two other victims reported that the suspect had also assaulted them.

Garcia Gomez was identified as the assailant and he was arrested on Dec. 12 after authorities searched his home.

He was booked on suspicion of three counts of forcible lewd act on a child, unlawful act with a child 10 years old and under, two counts of lewd act on a child and kidnapping for child molesting.

The suspect is being held without bail.

No further details about the assaults or the victims were released.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about Garcia Gomez, or believes they may have been victimized by him, is encouraged to call Detective Greg Webb of the Thousand Oaks major crimes sexual assault unit at 805-371-8309.