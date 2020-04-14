Thousand Oaks man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman during argument

A man was arrested Monday after stabbing a woman at her Thousand Oaks home during an argument, officials said.

Gary Dermanuel, 43, is seen in a booking photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on April 13, 2020.

Deputies from the Thousand Oaks Police Department responded to a local hospital around 4:50 a.m. Monday, where a stabbing victim — identified only as a 55-year-old woman — was being treated, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Following an investigation, deputies identified Gary Dermanuel, 43, as the suspect in the stabbing.

Dermanuel and the victim knew each other, according to police, and were both at the victim’s home on the 2800 block of Los Robles Road around 3:45 a.m., when they got into a verbal argument. The argument escalated and Dermanual stabbed the victim once and then fled, officials said.

The victim was admitted to a local hospital for treatment, the Sheriff’s Office said. Her condition was unknown Monday afternoon.

Authorities began searching for Dermanuel and found him around 8:50 a.m. near the 2400 block of Thousand Oaks Boulevard. They arrested him and found the weapon believed to have been used in the stabbing, officials said.

Dermanuel was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $30,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.