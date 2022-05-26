A Thousand Oaks man was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder after the stabbing death of another man on Sunday, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Oliver Willis, 24, was found dead by deputies at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday the 1800 block of West Hillcrest Drive, and he had “suffered multiple stab wounds,” the VCSO said in a news release.

The VCSO identified Alain Alvarez, 28, as a suspect, and he was arrested at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on “an unrelated misdemeanor charge,” the release said.

Jail records show that the charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Detectives then procured a search warrant and “obtained additional evidence linking Alvarez to the homicide,” the release added.

Alvarez is being held at the Ventura County Main Jail in lieu of $520,000 bail, $5,000 for the drug charge and $515,000 for the murder charge.

He is due to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on Friday for the drug charge and on Tuesday for the murder charge, jail records show.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Francisco Jauregui at 805-384-4737.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).