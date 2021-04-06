Thousand Oaks man arrested in alleged hate crime assault on older Black man with BLM sign on vehicle

Kyle Davis is seen in a booking photo released April 6, 2021, by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

A Thousand Oaks man was arrested this week in an assault against an elderly Black man in Camarillo that’s being investigating as a hate crime, officials said.

Kyle Davis, 35, drove up next to the victim Saturday afternoon on Mission Oaks Boulevard and began shouting racial slurs and derogatory statements and at one point threw an object at his car, Ventura County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

In their investigation, authorities determined Davis targeted the 70-year-old victim for having the letters BLM, in reference to the Black Lives Matter Movement, displayed on his vehicle.

The victim did not suffer any injuries and was able to report the incident to deputies.

After searching Davis’ Thousand Oaks residence, investigators arrested Davis and served him with a gun violence restraining order, which authorized the temporary seizure of firearms, ammunition, and magazines, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Davis was booked into jail Monday on suspicion of assault, elder abuse and violating a person’s civil rights.

He was released after posting a $50,000 bond, and was scheduled to appear in Ventura Superior Court April 19.