Thousand Oaks man arrested on suspicion of torturing, killing girlfriend on Christmas Eve

A 21-year-old man who allegedly tortured and killed his girlfriend in their Thousand Oaks apartment was arrested early Christmas Eve, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies responded to an emergency call at about 1:18 a.m. Friday on the 600 block of McCloud Avenue, where they found the woman unresponsive and suffering from serious injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures on the 24-year-old woman but ultimately pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators found evidence that the woman had been tortured prior to her death, which led to the arrest of the victim’s live-in boyfriend, Saul Nava, who was also at the scene.

Nava is being held on $2 million bail in the Ventura County Jail on suspicion of murder, mayhem and torture. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s Major Crimes Sergeant Albert Ramirez at 805-384-4761. Those who wish to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).