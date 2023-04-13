Detectives with the Thousand Oaks Direct Enforcement Unit and Special Enforcement Unit have arrested a man after he was being investigated for gang graffiti and illegal firearms.

According to a release by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Pinedo Martinez allegedly caused over $950 worth of damage to a business in Thousand Oaks by defacing it with gang-related graffiti. Authorities obtained a search warrant for Pinedo Martinez and his residence after further investigation into the vandalism.

Pinedo Martinez was located and arrested for felony vandalism on Wednesday, and the subsequent search of his residence located controlled substances, ammunition, large-capacity magazines, gang-related indicia, and graffiti paraphernalia.

Pinedo Martinez was booked at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility for felony vandalism, possession of a controlled substance possession of large capacity magazines. He remains in custody with a $30,000 scheduled bail.

Anyone with any information about illegal weapons in East Ventura County in the Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction is asked to contact Detective Jose Torres at 805-371-8388.