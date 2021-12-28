Thousand Oaks man charged after allegedly torturing, killing girlfriend on Christmas Eve

A man who allegedly tortured and killed his girlfriend on Christmas Eve in their Thousand Oaks apartment has been charged, officials announced Tuesday.

The incident was reported about 1:20 a.m. Friday in an apartment along the 600 block of McCloud Avenue.

The 24-year-old victim was found unresponsive and “suffering from numerous injuries covering her body,” according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office investigators found evidence that the victim had been tortured before she ultimately died, officials said without elaborating.

Her live-in boyfriend, 21-year-old Saul Nava, was at the scene and eventually arrested on suspicion of murder, mayhem and torture, sheriff’s officials said.

He was later charged with first-degree murder and torture.

Nava appeared in court Tuesday and his arraignment was postponed to Jan. 27.

He is being held on $2 million bail.