Thousand Oaks man charged in series of hate crimes targeting people with BLM signs

Kyle Davis is seen in a booking photo released April 6, 2021, by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

A Thousand Oaks man is facing hate crime charges in a series of incidents targeting people supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, prosecutors said Friday.

Kyle Davis, 35, is also charged with vandalism and assault in the two attacks, which occurred last September and this month, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

On Sept. 12, Davis allegedly went up to an 18-year-old Latina who was standing at a Thousand Oaks street corner with a sign reading “BLM.” He threatened her before grabbing the sign and ripping it up, according to prosecutors.

Related Content Thousand Oaks man arrested in alleged hate crime assault on older Black man with BLM sign on vehicle

Then on April 3, Davis is accused of targeting a 70-year-old Black man driving around Camarillo with “Black Lives Matter” painted in large letters across his rear window.

Investigators say Davis drove up next to the man on Mission Oaks Boulevard and shouted racial slurs and other derogatory remarks at him. Davis also allegedly threw an object at the victim’s car at one point.

Davis was arrested April 5 after deputies searched his Thousand Oaks residence. They also served him with a gun violence restraining order, which authorized the temporary seizure of firearms and ammunition, officials said.

Inmate records show Davis was released from custody hours after he was booked. He had been held on $50,000 bail.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Ventura County Superior Court, the DA’s office said.