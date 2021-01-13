Thousand Oaks man pleads not guilty to murdering wife

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, which tweeted this image, respond to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Fountain Crest Lane in Thousand Oaks on Jan. 11, 2021. (KTLA)

A 55-year-old man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murdering his wife in a Thousand Oaks apartment earlier this week, officials announced.

Tim Gautier was charged with one count of murder with a special allegation that he personally discharged a firearm during the commission of the crime, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 2300 block of Fountain Crest Lane.

Officers found Gina Gautier, 57, insider her apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the DA’s office said. She was taken to Los Robles Regional Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.

The husband stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, Ventura County sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow told KTLA Monday. Deputies arrested him at the location and found a firearm in the apartment.

Gautier appeared in court Wednesday for arraignment and pleaded not guilty to the murder charge, the DA’s office said.

He is being held on $750,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court for an early disposition conference on Jan. 25.