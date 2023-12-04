A Thousand Oaks woman has succumbed to her wounds after nearly two weeks in the hospital, and her alleged attacker — her son — will now face a murder charge, as the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the attack as a homicide.

Scott Goldberg, 21, allegedly assaulted a man and a woman in their 60s with a hammer on Nov. 19. At the time, officials said Goldberg knew the couple, though they later identified the victims as Goldberg’s parents.

On Friday, Goldberg’s mother, 63-year-old Alison Marshall, succumbed to her wounds at Los Robles Regional Medical Center, and what was an attempted murder charge is expected to become a murder charge, as the Ventura County Star reports.

Goldberg, a Thousand Oaks resident, also faces an assault with a deadly weapon charge for the alleged hammer attack on his 64-year-old father, the Star added.

Goldberg is being held without bail at the Ventura County Main Jail. He is due to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on Dec. 20.