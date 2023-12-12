Two teens are hospitalized with life-threatening wounds after two other teens and an adult woman attacked them with brass knuckles and a hammer Friday night in Thousand Oaks.

The victims, teen boys aged 14 and 16, were attacked in the block of Brossard Drive just before 9 p.m., the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Both sustained “severe head injuries” and were airlifted to a nearby hospital, where they remain as of Tuesday, officials said. Their conditions are unknown.

About two hours later, detectives arrested three people at a home in the 600 block of Avenida del Platino. Two were 15-year-old boys, but also arrested was 20-year-old Lesly Ortiz.

“Detectives subsequently obtained a search warrant for this residence and seized several items of evidence related to this crime,” the release said.

All three face charges of attempted murder and participating in a criminal street gang.

The two boys were booked into the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center, while Ortiz is being held at the Ventura County Main Jail in lieu of $630,000 bail.

Ortiz is due to appear in Ventura County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on gang activity is asked to call 911 or 805-654-9511 in non-emergencies.