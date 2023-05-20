Thousands were evacuated during The Cruel World Music Festival at the Rose Bowl due to a severe thunderstorm warning on May 20, 2023. (@AlbertPBJ)

Thousands of concertgoers were evacuated from the Rose Bowl on Saturday night due to an unexpected thunderstorm.

The Cruel World Music Festival featured headliners such as Iggy Pop, Siouxsie, Billy Idol and more.

Event organizers stopped the concert during Iggy Pop’s performance and ordered everyone out after lightning was spotted near the venue.

“Due to severe weather, please exit the event site and move to your vehicles or protected areas outside of the event site for safety,” officials Tweeted. “The festival has been postponed until further notice. Please evacuate the festival site immediately. Use the nearest emergency exits.”

“We are tracking a strong thunderstorm moving southwest from near Mt. Wilson to between Pasadena and Monrovia,” according to the National Weather Service. “This storm may produce strong gusty winds, heavy downpours, lightning and small hail.”

Details remain limited. This developing story will be updated.