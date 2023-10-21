Thousands of people from communities across Los Angeles are expected to gather at Griffith Park on Sunday for the National Wildlife Federation’s #SaveLACougars campaign 8th annual P-22 day festival. Taking place from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the festival honors the beloved mountain lion P-22 who passed away in December 2022.

In celebration of L.A.’s unique wildlife, plant life and natural open spaces, the day festival will feature activities for the community to enjoy including hundreds of exhibitors, live music performances, arts and crafts activities, food trucks, live painting by talented muralists, and native-plant giveaways. Attendees can also expect to learn about California’s rich biodiversity and what they can do to protect and care for local wildlife.

Late last year, the famed mountain lion P-22 was captured and humanely euthanized after being struck by a car near Griffith Park, the urban park he once roamed. Final necropsy results revealed that he died of multiple severe injuries and chronic conditions that impaired his ability to function in the wild.

P-22’s tragic death led the campaign to build the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, a bridge that will allow wildlife to cross freely over the 101 freeway without the threat of death or accidents. A first for California, the crossing will be the largest wildlife corridor in the world and will restore habitats and an ecosystem that has been destroyed by human development over time. Construction on the crossing is underway and is expected to be complete in 2025.