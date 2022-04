People wanting to get some fresh air or a light exercise Sunday also had the opportunity to raise money for the research of Multiple Sclerosis.

Walk MS: Greater Los Angeles hosted 1-mile and 3-mile walk and run events at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Fundraising for the event goes to support the research of MS, with hopes of one day finding a cure to the debilitating disease.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on April 24, 2022.