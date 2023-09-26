Police are searching for five home-invasion robbery suspects who stole cash and jewelry from victims at a Canoga Park apartment complex Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 21000 block of Vanowen Street.

Police are searching for five robbery suspects in Canoga Park on Sept. 26, 2023. (KTLA)

The five suspects, armed with a gun and a large kitchen knife, forced their way into an apartment unit and robbed the victims, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

Investigators believe the suspects got away with about $5,000 in cash and jewelry.

Police say the suspects were wearing surgical masks and dressed in all black.

No injuries were reported.