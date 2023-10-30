The University of Colorado football team lost more than just their game against UCLA on Saturday.

After falling 28-16 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, the Buffaloes returned to their locker room to find out valuables like jewelry had been stolen from some players.

“You can’t go play football and know your s— safe, dog. It’s messed up, bruh,” said a player appeared to be defensive back Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig as shown in a video posted to the Bleacher Report website.

Silmon-Craig later weighed in on X, formerly Twitter, in response to another posting of the video reportedly taken by Deion Sanders Jr., the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

“IN LOCKER ROOM YOU WOULD THINK YOUR STUFF SAFE MAN ITS CRAZY😡,” he wrote.

The Denver Post reported that at least five players were victimized, “including three players who allegedly had gold and diamond chains worth thousands of dollars stolen.”

UCLA police said the investigation remains ongoing, the Post reported, though the L.A. Times indicates that Pasadena city police and private security are responsible for large events at the Rose Bowl.

The Pasadena Police Department told the Times they are investigating.