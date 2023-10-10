Two people were arrested after thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise was allegedly being sold at a retail shop in Central L.A.

The two suspects, who were not identified, were found operating a local business selling a large amount of personal care and baby items, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Some of the retailers from where the merchandise was stolen include Target and CVS, officials said.

Photos from the bust show tall stacks of Pampers and Huggies diapers inside the store. The boxes of diapers are also seen filled to the brim inside a minivan parked outside.

Two people were arrested after a shop was found allegedly sellling thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise from CVS and Target in Central L.A. on Oct. 10, 2023. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Other stolen items found include a variety of shampoo, lotions and more. The discovered merch amounted to around several thousand dollars worth, police said. The exact amount was not released by authorities.

“Thank you to our partners at Target and CVS for helping with this investigation,” police said.