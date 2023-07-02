Health officials are raising concerns now that thousands of Los Angeles County residents may lose their Medi-Cal access.

According to L.A. Care – a publicly operated health plan in L.A. County – 40,000 residents could be removed from their programs now that the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

In the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, the federal government prevented states from removing people from their programs, which allowed people to keep their coverage without turning in paperwork to prove that they were eligible for the coverage.

However, now the paperwork must be submitted to determine if you qualify.

“The county sent the annual renewal packet out and requested information from [individuals],” said Medi-Cal Director of Product Management Karla Romero. “[If] they didn’t send it back in time, their Medi-Cal coverage will be discontinued.”

The rollback has already pushed 1.5 million people off Medicaid nationwide.