Thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers experienced a prolonged power outage Saturday.

The utility estimated about 24,700 services were knocked out, with the blame falling on damage caused by Tropical Storm Kay.

A spokesperson for LADWP said the hardest hit areas were Harbor Gateway, Wilmington and Vermont Knolls, although other areas experienced similar outages.

Broken tree branches and flooded underground electrical vaults are some regular rain-related causes for outages, LADWP said.

Crews are said to be working around the clock to restore service, but the outage could persist between 12 and 24 hours. The utility had already staffed additional workers leading up to Kay reaching the L.A. area, in the event of possible outages.

In the meantime, residents are urged to avoid any downed power lines and instead contact 911 for help.

To report an outage call 1-800-342-5397. You can also see the status of an outage near you by visiting ladwp.com/outages.