Thousands of struggling L.A. residents could get rent relief under $100-million City Council proposal

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to the city of L.A. being mostly shut down, tenants and their supporters gather outside L.A. City Hall on April 30, 2020, to demand the local government cancel rent and mortgage payments during the coronavirus crisis. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Tens of thousands of renters facing pandemic-related economic struggles in Los Angeles could receive financial assistance under a plan set to be unveiled today from Council President Nury Martinez.

The $100 million in proposed rent relief is necessary to keep financially strapped Angelenos in their homes, Martinez said.

“You can see the desperation in people’s eyes about how they’re going to feed their families let alone how they’re going to pay their rent,” said Martinez, who represents eastern San Fernando Valley neighborhoods.

The economic devastation of the novel coronavirus shutdown has been felt across the region, with the unemployment rate in L.A. County topping 20%.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.