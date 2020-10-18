Thousands of Trump supporters descend on O.C. ahead of his arrival for Newport Beach fundraiser

Thousands of American-flag-waving Trump supporters descended upon Newport Beach on Sunday in anticipation of the president’s arrival for a fundraiser to bolster his reelection bid on Nov. 3.

Red MAGA hats were ubiquitous in the crowd and masks were scant. The sound of country music mingled with shouts of “Four more years!”

Meanwhile, hundreds of Armenian Americans joined the demonstration, in a show of solidarity with Armenia in its battle with neighboring Azerbaijan over a small separatist region on the border of the former Soviet republics. They demanded that Trump take action against Turkey, which has expressed support for Azerbaijan.

“Armenia needs Trump!” a protester, his shoulders draped in the orange, red and blue Armenian flag, yelled into a megaphone. “Save Christian Armenia!” Many of the Armenian American demonstrators were also Trump supporters.

