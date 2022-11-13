Thousands of workers at all of the 10 University of California campuses, including UCLA and UC Irvine, are threatening to strike on Monday, which could affect thousands of students.

The possible strike would involve an estimated 48,000 researchers and student employees.

Pay is the key reason for the looming strike, with many UC employees upset with their current compensation.

They say that wages are not keeping up with rising inflation.

“Academic workers are really feeling the pressure of inflation,” Michael Dean, a UCLA teaching fellow and campus recording secretary for UAW Local 2865, said. “Inflation has bitten into our earnings in a huge, huge way. What its meant, despite what the university might say, it’s offer on compensation amounts to a real wage cut for academic workers because the proposals they’ve made at the table so far don’t even match the rate of inflation.”

Along with higher salaries and bigger annual raises, workers are demanding free public transit, improved childcare benefits and greater job security.

If a work stoppage does take place, it could have serious consequences for students inside the classrooms.

The University of California put out a statement that read in part:

“We have listened carefully to UAW priorities with an open mind and a genuine willingness to compromise. Negotiations are progressing and many tentative agreements have been reached on key issues such as a respectful work environment and health and safety matters.”

University officials went on to say that they are continuing to negotiate in good faith and hope to come to a resolution soon.

If a resolution is not reached before 8:00 a.m. Monday morning, classes at UC schools could be canceled.