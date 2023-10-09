Thousands of people took the streets Monday in Beverly Hills to rally in support of Israel after the bloody surprise attack by Hamas on Israeli soil over the weekend, prompting Israeli officials to declare war against the militant group.

While Los Angeles is geographically far from the State of Israel, many Angelenos have personal connections to that part of the world, friends and families directly impacted the crisis.

As Israel goes on the offensive, some of the rally-goers said their loved ones in Israel are being called up for reserve duty, while others told KTLA that they lost loved ones in Saturday’s terrorist attack where the death toll stands at 900 Israeli lives lost. At least 100 people, including Americans, have been kidnapped and taken hostage.

“I just pray that my family is safe and that my cousins can come back to their families and their young children,” Lisa Carothers, who has family in Israel, told KTLA. “That’s all that matters to me.”

She added that the situation is extremely painful, knowing that her family members could be in harm’s way.

Israeli citizen Orit Nissan Greenfield told KTLA that it’s important that so many people showed up for the rally in support of Israel.

“It’s so moving to see it,” she said, “and I know how meaningful it is for the people in Israel to see the Jews across the world support them because we feel isolated, and we don’t feel supported. We feel that we will always being criticized for what we do to protect ourselves.”

Rally-goers in support of Israel seen waving Israeli flags in Beverly Hills on Oct. 9, 2023. (KTLA)

The L.A. chapter of the Israel American Council organized Monday’s rally, one of three gatherings and vigils held since Saturday’s attack.

Law enforcement officials have also said there is heightened security in and around local Jewish institutions, synagogues and schools. The community security initiative through the Jewish Federation said it is also monitoring online threats and working with law enforcement to increase in-person patrols as well.