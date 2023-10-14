The Israel-Hamas war has sent shockwaves throughout the world, and the reverberations are being felt across Los Angeles and the Southland.

Thousands of demonstrators armed with Palestinian flags and signs denouncing “Israeli apartheid” were seen marching down Wilshire Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Police Department said on social media that traffic on Wilshire between Federal Avenue and Veteran Avenue will be impacted due to the rally.

“Intermittent closures on side streets [will occur] to allow pedestrians to cross the intersections,” LAPD said.

Thousands of demonstrators armed with Palestinian flags and signs denouncing “Israeli Apartheid” were seen marching down Wilshire Boulevard on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (KTLA)

A SIG alert was also issued for both spans of the 405 Freeway at the Wilshire Boulevard exit shortly before 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

Some motorists were seen being forced to turn around due to the massive throng of people as LAPD officers worked to contain the crowd and keep the demonstration peaceful.

Saturday’s pro-Palestine rally follows several marches in Encino and Beverly Hills in support of Israel this past week.

Phil Ige contributed to this report.