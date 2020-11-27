Thousands remain without power as gusty winds, red flag warnings continue into Black Friday

Thousands of Southern California Edison customers remained without power Friday morning as ongoing gusty winds and red flag warnings have officials concerned about an increased risk of sparking wildfires.

More than 8,600 customers in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura counties are still experiencing outages, according to the utility’s website.

SCE outage numbers:

• Los Angeles County – 2,050 customers

• Orange County – 1,815 customers

• San Bernardino County – 1,393 customers

• Ventura County – 3,388 customers

The company is considering cutting power to more than 100,000 customers if weather conditions require.

Thousands of Kern and Riverside county customers are also being considered for shutoffs, according to SCE.

The outages began Thursday and are part of the utility’s Public Safety Power Shutoff program, designed to reduce the risk that electrical systems become a point of ignition for a wildfire.

Fire danger remains elevated Friday due to dry conditions and gusty winds, according to the National Weather Service.

The Red Flag Warning for the LA/VTA mtns, Santa Clarita Vly, and VTA valleys has been EXTENDED through Sat 6pm! RH in the single digits to teens are expected Fri/Sat along with Santa Ana winds gusting 50-65 in the mtns and 40-55 in the vlys. High fire danger is expected! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/DvZwDuQ7BB — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 27, 2020

A red flag warning is in place until 6 p.m. Saturday for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Red flag warnings in Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties expire at 6 p.m. Friday.

Some of the strongest winds are expected Friday morning, according to the Weather Service. Wind gusts up to 50 to 65 mph are forecast in the mountain regions and 40 to 50 mph in the valley areas.

Our Santa Ana winds are here. The highest gust in the past 12 hrs was 75 mph this afternoon at the Magic Mtn Truck (SCE) station. Strong winds will continue for much of the region Friday, and the strongest winds are expected Friday AM. #CAwind #SantaAnahttps://t.co/lYdy9SVRCT pic.twitter.com/WHSfDFEAed — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 27, 2020

Edison has stated that contact between tree branches and utility equipment near Cogswell Dam may have sparked the Bobcat Fire in September. That fire scorched about 115,00 acres and destroyed dozens of homes.

The company hopes that shutting off power in select areas on windy days will prevent future fires from starting under similar conditions.