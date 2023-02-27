LADWP workers cleaning up storm damage to restore power on Feb. 26, 2023. (LADWP)

Thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and Southern California Edison customers remain without power after a powerful winter storm pummeled the region.

Several L.A. neighborhoods from Woodland Hills to Atwater Village were still impacted Monday morning, according to DWP.

The biggest outage is in Del Rey, where 1,533 customers were still without power as of 4 a.m.

An LADWP crew member remains in intensive care after suffering an injury while working to restore power in an undisclosed area of the San Fernando Valley Saturday, officials said.

Click here to find out more about LADWP outages near you.

Additionally, there are 35 current outages and 1,739 SoCal Edison customers impacted. Here’s a breakdown of the outages by county:

Los Angeles County: 742

Orange County: 122

Riverside County: 60

San Bernardino County: 508

Kern County: 258

Ventura County: 1

Affected customers can visit SoCal Edison’s outage page for more information.

The storm drenched Southern California Thursday through Saturday, causing flooding and mudslides, while strong winds downed power lines and trees.