Join thousands for a parade and celebration to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in Long Beach Saturday morning.

The 2023 festivities will begin with the parade kickoff at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue and Anaheim Street, followed by the park celebration from noon to 5 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park (1950 Lemon Ave.).

The park celebration will include a main stage with performances, a health and wellness area, a youth area, food and merchandise vendors, and information booths.

Visit longbeach.gov for more information.

