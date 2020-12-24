Thousands without power on Christmas Eve as gusty winds bring dangerous fire conditions to SoCal

Thousands of Southern California Edison customers were without power Thursday morning amid the return of gusty Santa Ana winds and dangerous fire conditions.

The utility company is hoping to limit the possibility of its equipment sparking a brush fire during periods of heavy wind and dry conditions by implementing the Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, more than 18,000 SCE customers were without power, according to its website.

SCE is considering power outages for another 155,000 customers in parts of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and surrounding counties, according to the website.

If your power has been shut off due to PSPS, restoration activities are already underway in some areas.



As winds gradually subside, our crews will inspect the lines to ensure they are safe to reenergize & that may include helicopter or foot patrols in some hard to access areas. pic.twitter.com/b5P6bMhxU5 — SCE (@SCE) December 24, 2020

The outages come as gusty winds returned to much of the region Wednesday night.

A red flag warning is in place until noon Thursday for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Peak wind speeds were forecast to reach between 40 and 60 mph, but are expected to diminish Thursday afternoon.

Red flag warnings in San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange counties are also set to expire at noon.

Sunny skies and comfortable conditions are expected to return for Christmas Day.