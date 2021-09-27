Threat on bathroom wall leads to increased security at Hart High School in Santa Clarita

Students at Santa Clarita’s William S. Hart High School can expect the presence of Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies on campus Monday.

The deputies are responding to a threat that was written on a bathroom wall at the school, a sergeant with the Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

The threat was discovered on Friday and alluded to some type of on-campus shooting, according to an image posted on social media.

No specific details about the threat were confirmed by the Sheriff’s Department.

School officials sent out an email to parents following the discovery but did not disclose the exact nature of the threat.

Earlier this month, four minors were arrested following an anonymous tip that a student possibly had a firearm on campus.

A gun was found at the school following the Sept. 8 tip, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities determined there were no additional suspects and no ongoing safety threats following the four arrests, which included two boys and two girls.