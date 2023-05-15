Editor’s note: the video clip previously included with this article misidentified the school. We apologize for this error.

Students and faculty at Covina High School were evacuated Monday due to a threat, officials said.

A spokesperson for the Covina-Valley Unified School District told KTLA that someone phoned in a threat against the school late in the morning. Officials did not consider the threat to be credible, however, they evacuated the school as a precaution.

Sky5 footage showed students evacuated to the football field at Covina High School. May 15, 2023. (KTLA)

The school is located at 463 S. Hollenbeck Ave.

Sky5 footage showed students being evacuated to the football field and track where administrators set up tents for shade and provided food and drinks. Some parents were also seen arriving at the school to pick up their kids.

Sky5 reporter Rich Prickett said this was the second threat Covina High School has received this month.