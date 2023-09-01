An undated file photo of a lottery sctatcher game. (File/Getty)

Three California Lottery players are starting the Labor Day weekend with more money in their bank accounts after winning a combined total of $4 million from scratcher tickets.

Two of the winners purchased their winning scratcher tickets in Los Angeles County, according to a news release.

Varoujan Minasian, who won $1 million after playing the Xtreme Multiplier scratcher game, purchased the scratcher ticket at Fry’s Hollywood Shell in Los Angeles.

Martin Canas also won $1 million after playing the Xtreme Multiplier game after purchasing the ticket at House Liquor Store in Bell Gardens.

In Northern California, Miguel Palominos Contreras won $2 million after playing the Instant Prize Crossword game.

The winning ticket was purchased at Moa’s Service Center in Alameda County.

The store that sold the $2 million lottery prize also received $10,000 for selling the winning game, lottery officials announced.

